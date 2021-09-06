UrduPoint.com

NESPAK Opens In-house Vaccination Facility

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

NESPAK opens In-house vaccination facility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :In the wake of recent surge in Covid-19 cases and time consuming process of vaccination, National Engineering Services of Pakistan (NESPAK) has set-up an in-house vaccination facility for its staff.

The facility was inaugurated by NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood at NESPAK House here on Monday.

Ahsan Anwar, VP Coordination, Hisham Khalid, Manager General Services and senior officials of NESPAK were also present.

The timings for the vaccination facility would be from 9:00am to 2:00 pm. It is a week-long drive starting from September 6 to 10, 2021.

Soon after the inauguration, those NESPAK employees who were not vaccinated yet, startedvisiting the facility and were inoculated vaccine against coronavirus.

