NESPAK Secures Safe City Projects For Dasu, Basha Dams
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) NESPAK has been awarded two major Safe City Projects at Dasu, District Kohistan Upper, and Diamer Basha Dam, reinforcing its leadership in security and surveillance consultancy, it was revealed by Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director NESPAK here on Wednesday.
Recently, NESPAK has signed a contract with WAPDA to provide management consultancy for the Dasu Safe City Project aimed at securing the workforce and surrounding communities of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP).
Given the region’s security challenges, he added, the project will deploy a digital surveillance system with IP-based cameras, smart sensors, detectors, and scanners. It will enhance coordination among security agencies and law enforcement to optimize threat response mechanisms.
Similarly, NESPAK’s New Ventures Division has been awarded the Safe City Project for the Diamer Basha Dam area by the Diamer Basha Development Company (Pvt.) Limited, a WAPDA subsidiary. This initiative integrates AI-driven facial recognition, PTZ and general surveillance cameras, crowd analytics, body-worn cameras, and an advanced video management system. A fully equipped C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, and Intelligence) center will coordinate security operations.
Both projects include extensive fiber optics deployment, LTE networks, access control systems, and critical civil works. NESPAK’s role encompasses design review, contractor selection, and on-site implementation supervision.
