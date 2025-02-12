Open Menu

NESPAK Secures Safe City Projects For Dasu, Basha Dams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

NESPAK secures safe city projects for Dasu, Basha dams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) NESPAK has been awarded two major Safe City Projects at Dasu, District Kohistan Upper, and Diamer Basha Dam, reinforcing its leadership in security and surveillance consultancy, it was revealed by Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director NESPAK here on Wednesday.

Recently, NESPAK has signed a contract with WAPDA to provide management consultancy for the Dasu Safe City Project aimed at securing the workforce and surrounding communities of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP).

Given the region’s security challenges, he added, the project will deploy a digital surveillance system with IP-based cameras, smart sensors, detectors, and scanners. It will enhance coordination among security agencies and law enforcement to optimize threat response mechanisms.

Similarly, NESPAK’s New Ventures Division has been awarded the Safe City Project for the Diamer Basha Dam area by the Diamer Basha Development Company (Pvt.) Limited, a WAPDA subsidiary. This initiative integrates AI-driven facial recognition, PTZ and general surveillance cameras, crowd analytics, body-worn cameras, and an advanced video management system. A fully equipped C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, and Intelligence) center will coordinate security operations.

Both projects include extensive fiber optics deployment, LTE networks, access control systems, and critical civil works. NESPAK’s role encompasses design review, contractor selection, and on-site implementation supervision.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

11 minutes ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

26 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

55 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

55 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

1 hour ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

1 hour ago
 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

2 hours ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business