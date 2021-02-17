UrduPoint.com
NESPAK Sets Up Energy Section For Oil, Gas, Renewable Energy Sector

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

NESPAK sets up Energy Section for oil, gas, renewable energy sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Keeping in view new initiatives in the energy sector, NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) has set up an Energy Section, the NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood disclosed this to media here on Wednesday.

The Energy Section, he added, would provide engineering consultancy services in the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors especially in the domain of solar, wind and small hydel sectors in the wake of implementation of new energy policy in the country. This move would help curtail reliance on fossil fuels and meet energy needs through cheap natural resources through expert engineering consultancy services by NESPAK, he observed.

He mentioned, Pakistan had a lot of potential in the renewable energy sector. NESPAK being an international level consultant already possessed a lot of experience in this sector as it had provided services for a number of projects in Pakistan and abroad.

NESPAK provided services for solar water pumping in Balochistan, North South Gas Pipeline Project, gas pipeline crossings over major rivers, small hydel power stations in Punjab, 4.8 MW Battar Hydroelectric Project, Gilgit Hydel Scheme etc., he mentioned.

