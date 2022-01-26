UrduPoint.com

NESPAK Signs Long Term Agreement With UNDP

Published January 26, 2022

NESPAK signs long term agreement with UNDP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) has signed a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for providing engineering and design services on a Call-Off Contract basis in countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood told media here Wednesday that the types of projects required to be undertaken under LTA include rehabilitation of hospitals, schools & roads, retrofitting of buildings, sewerage & drainage, vehicular access roads and bridges, buildings, rehabilitation of Governmental buildings, small scale hydropower plants, small scale solar power plants, wells, water harvesting, irrigation and catchment control, health clinics, medical centers and marine/coastal infrastructure.

NESPAK scope of services include data collection, surveys and investigations, detailed design, tender documentation and construction supervision of above-mentioned projects to be financed by a variety of UNDP partners.

He mentioned that NESPAK has entered into an agreement with United Nations World food Programme (WFP) for providing engineering consultancy services for Strategic Grain Reserve-Food Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. NESPAK scope of work includes project planning, topographic survey, geotechnical investigations, detailed design, tender documentation and construction supervision of prefabricated warehouses to be constructed at Sakhakot, Malakand.

