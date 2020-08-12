NESPAK to develop housing scheme in Peshawar

Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) has engaged NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) for providing engineering consultancy services for development of a housing scheme at Surizai Peshawar through competitive bidding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) has engaged NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) for providing engineering consultancy services for development of a housing scheme at Surizai Peshawar through competitive bidding.

NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood disclosed to the media here on Wednesday that estimated cost of the project was Rs100 billion and it spreads over an area of 8500 kanals. He elaborated that NESPAK's scope of consultancy work includes detailed surveys and investigations, feasibility study along with preparation of PC-I and PC-II, master planning, infrastructure design, detailed designing of houses, apartments, commercial and public amenities, preparation of detailed tender documents including cost estimates, BOQs and technical specifications, pre-qualification of constructors, preparation of construction drawings, assistance to client in bid evaluation and top construction supervision.

NESPAK Chief Engineer Salman Shahid at Islamabad office is designated as the Project Manager.

Meanwhile, NESPAK Islamabad office has been selected by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board to provide consultancy services for Pakistan Digital City Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He mentioned that NESPAK's scope of work comprises master planning, infrastructuredesign development and design of a building having covered area around 50,000 sqftin Haripur having an area of around 86 kanals. Tentative Project cost is around Rs 406 million.