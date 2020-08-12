UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NESPAK To Develop Housing Scheme In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:43 PM

NESPAK to develop housing scheme in Peshawar

Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) has engaged NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) for providing engineering consultancy services for development of a housing scheme at Surizai Peshawar through competitive bidding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) has engaged NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) for providing engineering consultancy services for development of a housing scheme at Surizai Peshawar through competitive bidding.

NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood disclosed to the media here on Wednesday that estimated cost of the project was Rs100 billion and it spreads over an area of 8500 kanals. He elaborated that NESPAK's scope of consultancy work includes detailed surveys and investigations, feasibility study along with preparation of PC-I and PC-II, master planning, infrastructure design, detailed designing of houses, apartments, commercial and public amenities, preparation of detailed tender documents including cost estimates, BOQs and technical specifications, pre-qualification of constructors, preparation of construction drawings, assistance to client in bid evaluation and top construction supervision.

NESPAK Chief Engineer Salman Shahid at Islamabad office is designated as the Project Manager.

Meanwhile, NESPAK Islamabad office has been selected by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board to provide consultancy services for Pakistan Digital City Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He mentioned that NESPAK's scope of work comprises master planning, infrastructuredesign development and design of a building having covered area around 50,000 sqftin Haripur having an area of around 86 kanals. Tentative Project cost is around Rs 406 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Haripur Salman Shahid Media Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

UAE President issues two Decrees on Ministry of Pr ..

1 minute ago

Special Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of The "Centr ..

18 minutes ago

OPPO F15 with its amazing features is irresistible ..

21 minutes ago

NA passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) bill, 2020

21 minutes ago

UVAS VC launched tree plantation drive to promote ..

27 minutes ago

NA unanimously adopts resolution on  ‘Khatam-un ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.