NESPAK working on uplift projects even in corona pandemic: Tahir Masood

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the corporate sector like other spheres of life all over the world, institutions are adapting to the 'new normal' post pandemic spread

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Since the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the corporate sector like other spheres of life all over the world, institutions are adapting to the 'new normal' post pandemic spread.

However, the NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) faced the challenge head on and continued to render its services for development projects across the country as the execution of these projects was necessary to keep the wheel of national economy on the move.

NESPAK Managing Director Engr Dr Tahir Masood expressed these views while talking to APP here Wednesday. He added that with COVID-19 a global reality for the foreseeable future, the continuation of development projects amid travel restrictions, social distancing, and remote work requirements, was a big challenge for the NESPAK. During the pandemic, the NESPAK Management took necessary measures to keep its business running while also safeguarding the health of its staff.

Responding to a question, the NESPAK MD said that construction and engineering projects around the world were being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in numerous ways, and many projects had stopped. However, the NESPAK adopted a proactive response for construction planning, design, and management of mega projects. The working on mega hydropower projects like Mohmand Dam and Basha Diamer Dam projects was also a big task as both the projects are lifeline for the economy and development of the country. It's a great honour for the NESPAK that it has been working as a lead firm on both the dam projects while foreign consultants are acting as joint venture partners and associates.

To another question, he said, had the foreign consultants been in the lead, the destiny of these dam projects would have been jeopardized given the pandemic scenario, citing that many foreign consultants had stopped work on different projects in Pakistan like a 600 MW Power Project in Sindh where a foreign consultant is a lead firm but they are unable to work there due to the pandemic and now the NESPAK is being contacted to provide the Consultant role and restart the project. "It is the NESPAK that continues working not only on dam projects but on the rest of development projects also across the country," he claimed.

Being the largest engineering consultancy house in Pakistan, the NESPAK had been busy providing services for 343 local projects in different sectors like dams, highways, motorways, high-rise buildings, irrigation and public health engineering.

Outside Pakistan, the NESPAK was providing engineering consultancy services on 24 projects in Oman, Qatar, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, he told APP.

Since the announcement of a government circular about the implementation of the lockdown on March 22, 2020, the NESPAK re-arranged its operational activities. The staff members engaged on important projects were asked to carry out activities like design work from home, he mentioned.

Engr Dr Tahir Masood said that all the timelines regarding Deliverables of all Project Activities were being met as per Consultancy Agreements. During the lockdown, MD Office remained open during the entire period and kept the wheel rolling.

To a question, he said that on April 3, 2020, a notification was issued by Punjab government and the NESPAK was included in Necessary Services. Resultantly, the NESPAK was allowed to start working with limited staff strength at its offices. Meanwhile, all the instructions issued by the Provincial Health Department, to contain the spread of Corona virus were being implemented at the NESPAK. Office protocols were changed to ensure workers' safety. Issues such as decreasing the number of workers in the same office, social distancing rules, wearing face masks and using hand sanitizers were taken into account. Construction site protocols were also revised in terms of reducing working hours, providing more space and facilities for site supervisors and workers, hand washing rules etc, he responded to a query.

The NESPAK staff members were asked to continue work from home and also attend offices on a rotation basis whose presence was necessary to keep in view the project requirements while they also underwent precautionary measures like checking of body temperature at all entry points at the NESPAK offices and project sites, he asserted.

Earlier, the NESPAK also issued a COVID-19 health alert for the information of consultants and contractors' staff and directed them to follow all the precautionary measures while performing their official duties.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, many companies specifically in consulting engineering sector also faced financial difficulties. The economic situation caused limitations in project budgets, leading to human resources' redundancies. However on this front too, the NESPAK is coping well and disbursing salaries to employees regularly while keeping intact its financial position and upholding the trust of clients.