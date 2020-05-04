Nestle announces 3.4 mln USD COVID-19 relief in central, west Africa

Swiss-based international food giant Nestle on Monday announced that it is supporting more than 850,000 vulnerable people in central and west Africa as part of a 3.4 million U.S. dollars effort to help countries in the region fight COVID-19

LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):Swiss-based international food giant Nestle on Monday announced that it is supporting more than 850,000 vulnerable people in central and west Africa as part of a 3.4 million U.S. dollars effort to help countries in the region fight COVID-19.

"We're offering our full support to families across Central and West Africa during these challenging times, and to those who are battling to keep them safe," said Remy Ejel, chief executive officer of Nestle in Central and West Africa, in a statement reaching Xinhua.

The company is donating nutritious food and beverages to 170,000 families, corresponding to 850,000 people, across the region in Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameron, Gabon, Mali, Niger and Nigeria at a time when hunger is a growing concern, said the CEO.

Ejel added that the company is contributing masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep frontline health workers safe, noting that it is also donating medical equipment to hospitals in Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal.

The firm will also donate three ventilators in Burkina Faso, for use in intensive care units.According to him, efforts to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus will be carried out in partnership with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.