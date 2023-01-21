UrduPoint.com

Nestle Pakistan, Afghanistan Delegation Calls On Ishaq Dar

Published January 21, 2023

Nestle Pakistan, Afghanistan delegation calls on Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of Nestle Pakistan & Afghanistan led by its CEO Samer Chedid here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of Nestle Pakistan & Afghanistan led by its CEO Samer Chedid here on Friday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha and senior officers from Finance Division and Nestle team participated in the meeting.

Samer Chedid expressed gratitude to the finance minister and shared their business profile and contribution to the economic development of Pakistan. He also briefed the minister about company's footprints in providing quality food items especially for children.

He also apprised the chair of some issues the company was facing and sought support of the government.

Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and highlighted the economic situation. He stressed that despite challenging economic conditions, the government was introducing reforms in various sectors of the economy.

He further said that the government was providing conducive environment for ease of doing business and facilitation to the investors.

The minister appreciated Nestle Pakistan for providing essential quality food to the population and stressed for increasing exports of its products. He further extended support and facilitation to resolve their issues at the earliest.

