UrduPoint.com

Nestle Sales Grow On Back Of Price Increases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Nestle sales grow on back of price increases

Swiss food group Nestle on Tuesday reported better-than-expected sales in the first three months of the year, helped by price increases to offset inflation and demand for its staple products

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ):Swiss food group Nestle on Tuesday reported better-than-expected sales in the first three months of the year, helped by price increases to offset inflation and demand for its staple products.

Nestle, which makes Nespresso capsules, Maggi bouillons, KitKat chocolate bars, and Purina pet food, reported an increase in sales of 5.6 percent to 23.5 billion Swiss francs (23.9 billion euros).

Organic sales -- excluding currency movements or mergers or acquisitions -- rose 9.3 percent, higher than analyst expectations of 7.3 percent.

The group's pet food was the biggest contributor to organic growth, Nestle said, alongside double-digit growth in confectionary products including KitKat bars.

Nestle CEO Mark Schneider said the group had "delivered strong organic growth in the first quarter, as our teams worked diligently to protect the volume and ensure resilient mix." "Portfolio optimization efforts and responsible pricing helped to offset the ongoing pressures from two years of cost inflation," he said.

Nestle is targeting a full-year sales increase of between six and eight percent.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at investment manager Vontobel, said that the quarterly report "once again demonstrates Nestle's strong pricing power and the attractiveness of its brands." Sales volumes, however, fell by 0.5 percent, due to "capacity constraints" and "portfolio optimization actions" the group said. This was still a smaller drop than analysts had forecast.

The group also said Tuesday it was setting up a joint venture for its frozen pizza business in Europe with private equity firm PAI Partners, subject to the approval of regulators. Nestle will retain a minority stake in the joint venture.

It comes after Nestle last month suspended work at a French plant where frozen pizzas were suspected to be behind deadly food poisonings in children last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Minority Europe Price From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Withdrawal of Turkish Forces From Syria Discussed ..

Withdrawal of Turkish Forces From Syria Discussed at Moscow Meeting - Damascus

6 minutes ago
 Kiev Suggests Restricting Direct Russian Gas Suppl ..

Kiev Suggests Restricting Direct Russian Gas Supplies to EU Except for Via Ukrai ..

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87,300 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87,300 cusecs water

6 minutes ago
 Talha advises pilgrims to learn use of Saudi mobil ..

Talha advises pilgrims to learn use of Saudi mobile app 'Nusuk' for Nawafil in R ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE evacuates its citizens and nationalities of nu ..

UAE evacuates its citizens and nationalities of number of countries from Sudan, ..

26 minutes ago
 Ayesha Omar shares plan for personal life after ge ..

Ayesha Omar shares plan for personal life after getting married

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.