- Home
- Business
- News
- Net Capital Outflow From Funds Investing in Russia Reaches $1.4Bln From March 11-18 - EPFR
Net Capital Outflow From Funds Investing In Russia Reaches $1.4Bln From March 11-18 - EPFR
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:08 PM
Investors withdrew a record high $1.4 billion from funds investing in Russian assets and obligations in the week ending Wednesday, the BCS Global Markets investment bankers said, citing the Emerging Portfolio Fund Research
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Investors withdrew a record high $1.4 billion from funds investing in Russian assets and obligations in the week ending Wednesday, the BCS Global Markets investment bankers said, citing the Emerging Portfolio Fund Research.
A week earlier, the outflow stood at $590 million.
The investment funds in general saw a massive outflow that week amid the market turbulence caused by the coronavirus outbreak and tumbling oil prices.