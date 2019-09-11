Net Capital Outflow From Russia in Jan-Aug Grew 26.7% to $26.1Bln - Central Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Net capital outflow from Russia in January-August increased by 26.7 percent compared with the same period last year and amounted to $26.1 billion, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said Tuesday.

"The positive balance of financial operations of the private sector in January-August 2019 amounted to $26.1 billion ($20.6 billion in January-August 2018). The dynamics of the indicator was mainly affected by the increase in foreign assets of banks and other sectors," it said.