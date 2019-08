The net capital outflow from Russia in January-July 2019 increased 61 percent year on year to $28 billion, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The net capital outflow from Russia in January-July 2019 increased 61 percent year on year to $28 billion, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said Friday.

"The balance of financial transactions in the private sector in January-July 2019 amounted to $28 billion ($17.4 billion in January-July 2018)," the statement said.