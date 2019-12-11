UrduPoint.com
Net Capital Outflow From Russia In Jan-Nov Down 37.6% To $33.7Bln - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:26 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The net capital outflow from Russia in January-November 2019 decreased by 37.6 percent year on year to $33.7 billion, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a statement Tuesday.

"The balance of financial operations of the private sector in January-November 2019 amounted to $33.

7 billion against $54 billion in January-November 2018," the statement said.

According to the regulator, the greatest impact on the indicator was due to the reduction in foreign liabilities of banks and the growth of external requirements of other sectors, which were partially offset by the attraction of funds of non-residents into the non-banking sector.

