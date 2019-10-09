UrduPoint.com
Net Capital Outflow From Russia In Jan-Sept Down 16.7% To $24.9Bln - Central Bank

The net capital outflow from Russia in January-September 2019 decreased by 16.7 percent year on year to $24.9 billion, according to preliminary materials of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The net capital outflow from Russia in January-September 2019 decreased by 16.7 percent year on year to $24.9 billion, according to preliminary materials of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

"The balance of financial operations of the private sector in January-September 2019, according to the Bank of Russia assessment, amounted to $24.9 billion ($29.9 billion in January-September 2018)," the CBR said.

