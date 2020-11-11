Net Capital Outflow From Russia Up 68% Year-on-Year to $44.4Bln in Jan-Oct - Central Bank

Net capital outflow from Russia in January-October amounted to $44.4 billion against $26.4 billion a year earlier, the Bank of Russia said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Net capital outflow from Russia in January-October amounted to $44.4 billion against $26.4 billion a year earlier, the Bank of Russia said on Wednesday.

"Financial transactions of private sector for ten months of this year amounted to $44.

4 billion against $26.4 billion a year earlier. In contrast to the previous year, when the key role was played by the shrinking liabilities of banks, in January October 2020 the indicator was also formed by a decrease in liabilities to non-residents of other sectors," the statement says.