MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The net income of the Italian energy concern Enel in 2022 fell by 47% year-on-year and totaled 1.682 billion Euros ($1.785 billion), the company said on Thursday.

At the same time, Enel's revenue during this period increased by 64% to 140.517 billion euros.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the past year grew by 15.6% compared to 2021 to 19.918 billion euros. Net financial debt in the reporting period reached 60.068 billion euros, a 16.2% increase year-on-year.

The company forecast its EBITDA would reach 20.4-21 billion euros, with net income amounting to 6.1-6.3 billion euros.

Headquartered in Rome, Enel is the largest energy company in Italy and one of the largest in the world.