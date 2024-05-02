Open Menu

Net Profit Of Singapore's DBS Hits Record In Q1

Published May 02, 2024

Singapore's major banking group DBS saw its net profit for the first quarter rise 15 percent year on year to a record 2.96 billion Singapore dollars (about 2.18 billion U.S. dollars), according to the bank's quarterly performance report released Thursday

The total income of DBS grew 13 percent in the first three months to a new high of 5.56 billion Singapore dollars (about 4.09 billion U.S. dollars), with a net interest margin of 2.14 percent.

The ratio of nonperforming loans stood at 1.1 percent.

The bank said its liquidity remained healthy, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 144 percent and a net stable funding ratio of 116 percent, both above regulatory requirements.

