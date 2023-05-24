Net Profit of Tinkoff Group on IFRS Basis in Q1 Up by 11.6 Times to $201Mln - Company

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 08:08 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The net profit of the TCS Group, the holder of 100% shares of Tinkoff Bank, under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) has increased by 11.6 times amounting to 16.2 billion rubles ($201 million), according to the company's fresh statement published on Wednesday.
The total revenue increased by 7% and amounted to 99.9 billion rubles, compared to 93.7 billion rubles in the first quarter of last year.