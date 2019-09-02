UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Promises To Extend 'Jewish Sovereignty' To All Jewish Settlements In West Bank

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 12:06 PM

Netanyahu Promises to Extend 'Jewish Sovereignty' to All Jewish Settlements in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday promised to extend "Jewish sovereignty" to all Jewish settlements located on the occupied Palestinian territories of the West Bank

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday promised to extend "Jewish sovereignty" to all Jewish settlements located on the occupied Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

These settlements, where hundreds of thousands of Israelis reside, are not considered, even from the point of view of the domestic legislation, to be part of Israel, in contrast to East Jerusalem or the Golan Heights. Thus, this move will be tantamount to annexation.

"There will be no more displacements, and with the help of God we will extend the Jewish sovereignty to all settlements, as part of the Land of Israel and as part of the state of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement.

The statement, which is expected to please the right wing of the Israeli political spectrum, was made less than three weeks before the election, following which Netanyahu expects to retain the post of the head of state.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem God Jew Post All From Government

