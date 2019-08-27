Netanyahu Says New District in West Bank Settlement to Be Named After Slain Girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that a new district in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank would be named after the girl who was recently killed by an improvised explosive device.

Netanyahu ordered on Monday the construction of 300 new housing units in Dolev, a West Bank settlement, where 17-year-old Rina Shnerb had been killed as a result of the explosion on Friday.

"Overnight, we visited the Shnerb family at a hospital. It is a wonderful family. At the parents' request we decided to name the new district after Rina. The people of Israel will always remember her," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

On Friday, Rina Shnerb was hiking with her father and brother on a nature trail near Dolev when a bomb detonated, killing her on the scene and critically injuring her relatives.

Following the incident, Netanyahu held a security meeting and vowed to catch the perpetrators of the attack.

The West Bank is divided into zones under the control of Israel and Palestine. Israel's policy of building settlements there is one of the main cornerstones for the continuation of peace talks between the conflicting sides.

Resolution 2334, adopted unanimously by the UN Security Council in 2016, states that the Israeli activity of building settlements on Palestinian territories, occupied since 1967, constitutes a violation of international law.