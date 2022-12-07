UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Ambassador Calls On Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, Henny Fokel de Vries Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The Finance Minister welcomed Henny Fokel de Vries and highlighted the bilateral, economic and historical relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Ishaq Dar shared that both countries always enjoyed outstanding bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and common interests.

The Finance Minister apprised the Ambassador the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation projects being undertaken by the present government. It was also shared that the present government is highly concerned about the uplift of the masses and especially through financial inclusion.

Henny Fokel de Vries reciprocated the same sentiments on bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Netherlands and Pakistan. The Ambassador shared sympathetic sentiments on the huge level of economic losses faced by Pakistan due to floods and monsoon rains.

She further shared that the government of the Netherlands aims at enhancing the bilateral ties with Pakistan on various economic fronts as Pakistan being 5th largest country by population offers a great destination for investment.

The Finance Minister commended the investment proposals of the Netherlands and shared that provision of a business-friendly environment is the priority of the present government.

The Finance Minister further highlighted about multiple lucrative economic avenues present in Pakistan in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations.

In conclusion, the Finance Minister and Henny Fokel de Vries exchanged thankful remarks to each other.

