Netherlands Forbids Its Companies to Pay for Gas in Rubles - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Netherlands will not allow its companies to comply with Moscow's demand to pay for gas in rubles, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing the country's authorities.

A Dutch government official told Bloomberg that Amsterdam agrees with the conclusion of the European Commission that Russia's request represents a breach of sanctions.

"This means it is not allowed for Dutch companies to agree with these terms," the official added.