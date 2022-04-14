UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Forbids Its Companies To Pay For Gas In Rubles - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 05:02 PM

The Netherlands will not allow its companies to comply with Moscow's demand to pay for gas in rubles, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing the country's authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Netherlands will not allow its companies to comply with Moscow's demand to pay for gas in rubles, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing the country's authorities.

A Dutch government official told Bloomberg that Amsterdam agrees with the conclusion of the European Commission that Russia's request represents a breach of sanctions.

"This means it is not allowed for Dutch companies to agree with these terms," the official added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Amsterdam Netherlands Gas Government

