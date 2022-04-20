Netherlands, Germany Planning Joint Gas Production at North Sea Field - Reports

The Netherlands and Germany are planning joint development of a natural gas field near the Frisian Islands in the North Sea, Dutch media reported on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The Netherlands and Germany are planning joint development of a natural gas field near the Frisian Islands in the North Sea, Dutch media reported on Wednesday.

According to the public broadcaster NOS, Berlin has approved a plan by Dutch exploration and production company ONE-Dyas to begin operating a gas field near the islands of Schiermonnikoog and Borkum.

The German side was originally against drilling in the designated area, 20 kilometers (12 miles) to the north of the islands, but changed its mind in view of approaching gas shortages.

ONE-Dyas CEO Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck says that the field in question could have up to 60 billion cubic meters of gas.

For comparison, the Netherlands consumes 40 billion cubic meters a year, while Germany consumes 90 cubic meters.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union has announced its intention to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies in the foreseeable future. Germany, in particular, expects to stop importing coal and oil from Russia by the end of this year and to end dependence on gas by mid-2024.