Netherlands, Germany To Start Developing Gas Field In North Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Netherlands, Germany to Start Developing Gas Field in North Sea

The Netherlands and Germany will start joint development of a gas field in the North Sea, the Dutch authorities have issued a permit for their part of the work, the Dutch cabinet said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The Netherlands and Germany will start joint development of a gas field in the North Sea, the Dutch authorities have issued a permit for their part of the work, the Dutch cabinet said on Wednesday.

"The Netherlands and Germany will jointly develop a new gas field in the North Sea. State Secretary (Hans) Vijlbrief today issued a permit for the Dutch part of the work," the government said in a statement.

Earlier, Dutch media reported that Germany had supported the plan of the Dutch company ONE-Dyas to start developing a gas field in the North Sea off the coast of the Schiermonnikoog (Netherlands) and Borkum (Germany) islands.

It was noted that the German side was opposed to drilling wells in the area located 20 kilometers north of these islands, but due to the impending shortage of gas in connection with the events in Ukraine, it changed its mind.

