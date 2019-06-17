UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Has No Data On Organizers Of Attacks On Oil Tankers In Gulf Of Oman - Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 01:26 PM

Netherlands Has No Data on Organizers of Attacks on Oil Tankers in Gulf of Oman - Minister

The Netherlands does not have the information about those responsible for the latest attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Netherlands does not have the information about those responsible for the latest attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Monday.

"Any attack on merchant ships is unacceptable. I do not have my own information about who is behind the attacks, but, of course, I am very interested in any clarification that can be provided," Blok told reporters before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Last week, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had sabotaged the vessels.

The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. The footage, however, did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims.

On Friday, the UK Foreign Office accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of attacking the tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has denied all the allegations of having a role in the incident.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned against attempts to lay the blame on Iran before any thorough investigation into the incident.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Foreign Office Iran Oman Oil United Kingdom United States Netherlands All From

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to hire 480 science subject specialist teache ..

5 minutes ago

'Fewer but newer' nuclear arms in the world: repor ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Ov ..

25 minutes ago

European stock markets ahead at open 17 June 2019

30 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Rawalpindi

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.