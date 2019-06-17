Netherlands Has No Data on Organizers of Attacks on Oil Tankers in Gulf of Oman - Minister

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Netherlands does not have the information about those responsible for the latest attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Monday.

"Any attack on merchant ships is unacceptable. I do not have my own information about who is behind the attacks, but, of course, I am very interested in any clarification that can be provided," Blok told reporters before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Last week, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had sabotaged the vessels.

The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. The footage, however, did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims.

On Friday, the UK Foreign Office accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of attacking the tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has denied all the allegations of having a role in the incident.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned against attempts to lay the blame on Iran before any thorough investigation into the incident.