Netherlands May Temporarily Allow Hague to Buy Gas From Gazprom - Source in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Netherlands may temporarily allow the city administration of The Hague to purchase gas from Russia's Gazprom as an exception, which is currently banned by EU sanctions, a source in the European Commission told RIA Novosti on Monday.

Though the EU did not impose restrictions on gas supplies from Russia, the fifth package of sanctions provides for a ban on the participation of Russians and Russian companies in public procurement in the EU from October 10. Media has reported that The Hague will ask for a temporary exemption until January 1, 2023 from EU sanctions against Russia.

"Limited exceptions may be granted by national competent authorities, where the award or continued execution of a public contract is necessary for the import or transport of natural gas from Russia into the EU. With regard to a public contract for the supply of gas into the Netherlands, which may be caught by this prohibition, the Dutch national competent authority is responsible for assessing and granting requests for any such possible derogation.," the source said.