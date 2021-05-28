UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Received No Notification From Russia Yet On Exit From Tax Agreement - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:10 AM

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Netherlands has not yet received an official notification from Russia about the withdrawal from the tax agreement, the situation is considered undesirable in The Hague, Dutch Finance Ministry spokesman Remco Rous told Sputnik.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law denouncing the agreement between the Russian government and the Dutch government on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income and property.

"We have learned that Russia is taking steps to terminate the tax treaty with the Netherlands.

The Netherlands however has not yet received a formal letter on the withdrawal from the treaty," Rous said.

He noted that The Hague considered the situation with the tax agreement undesirable.

"Russia has set very strict requirements for granting treaty benefits. This will have negative implications for many Dutch companies," the spokesman said.

The Netherlands has been trying for a long time to come to an agreement with Russia, but this was not done; however, the Netherlands will continue to seek dialogue with Russia in order to find a solution, he added.

