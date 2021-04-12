UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Received No Notifications From Russia About Exit From Tax Agreement - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Netherlands Received No Notifications From Russia About Exit From Tax Agreement - Ministry

The Netherlands did not receive an official notification from Russia about withdrawing from the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, and intends to continue dialogue with Moscow to find a joint solution, the country's finance ministry's spokesperson Heleen Haverkort told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Netherlands did not receive an official notification from Russia about withdrawing from the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, and intends to continue dialogue with Moscow to find a joint solution, the country's finance ministry's spokesperson Heleen Haverkort told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Russian government approved a bill denouncing the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with the Netherlands, and the corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The government submitted a corresponding draft to the State Duma.

"The Netherlands has not received a formal notification from Russia of a withdrawal from the tax treaty," the spokesperson said.

In order for the treaty to terminate, Russia has to send a formal notification to the Netherlands, she recalled. If such notification is received by June 30 this year, the agreement will be terminated starting January 1 next year, she added.

"The Netherlands considers the recent steps taken by the Russian Federation in the process of termination of the treaty as undesirable. Nevertheless, we will try to engage in further dialog with the Russian Federation in order to come to a suitable solution for both parties," she said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Netherlands Turkish Lira January June From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

24 minutes ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

24 minutes ago

Dry weather with chances of dust raising winds

1 minute ago

600 policemen donate blood for Thalassemia patient ..

1 minute ago

Govt promotes Air Vice Marshal Hamid Randhawa to A ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court adjourns petition challenging 25th C ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.