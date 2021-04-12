Netherlands Received No Notifications From Russia About Exit From Tax Agreement - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Netherlands did not receive an official notification from Russia about withdrawing from the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, and intends to continue dialogue with Moscow to find a joint solution, the country's finance ministry's spokesperson Heleen Haverkort told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Russian government approved a bill denouncing the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with the Netherlands, and the corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The government submitted a corresponding draft to the State Duma.

"The Netherlands has not received a formal notification from Russia of a withdrawal from the tax treaty," the spokesperson said.

In order for the treaty to terminate, Russia has to send a formal notification to the Netherlands, she recalled. If such notification is received by June 30 this year, the agreement will be terminated starting January 1 next year, she added.

"The Netherlands considers the recent steps taken by the Russian Federation in the process of termination of the treaty as undesirable. Nevertheless, we will try to engage in further dialog with the Russian Federation in order to come to a suitable solution for both parties," she said.