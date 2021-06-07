UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Receives Russia's Notification On Denunciation Of Tax Deal - Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

Netherlands Receives Russia's Notification on Denunciation of Tax Deal - Finance Ministry

The Netherlands has received a notification from Russia on denunciation of the agreement on avoidance of double taxation, Heleen Haverkort, a spokeswoman for the Dutch Finance Ministry, told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier in the day, the Russian Finance Ministry said that Russia has notified the Netherlands of the denunciation of the agreement which will expire on January 1, 2022.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Finance Ministry said that Russia has notified the Netherlands of the denunciation of the agreement which will expire on January 1, 2022.

"Russia has notified about the cancellation of the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation between the Netherlands and Russia unilaterally," Haverkort said.

The Finance Ministry said that the Dutch side considers Moscow's decision a step in the wrong way but it is not "irreversible."

"Both the Netherlands and Russia will benefit from a well-functioning double taxation treaty. Therefore, the Netherlands will continue its efforts to establish a dialogue and solve the problem by the end of the year," the ministry said in a letter to Dutch lawmakers.

