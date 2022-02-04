UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Says Should Be Ready For Potential Gas Shortage Amid Tensions Around Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Netherlands Says Should Be Ready for Potential Gas Shortage Amid Tensions Around Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Dutch government should prepare for a possible shortage of national gas reserves amid an escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, including through the diversification of suppliers and energy carriers, the Foreign and Defense Ministries said on Thursday.

In a letter to the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary house, the ministries said that they are closely monitoring gas supply security both at national and European levels. EU gas storage of the Russian energy giant Gazprom are less full compared to the previous years, the ministries noted.

"The Minister of Climate and Energy (Rob) Jetten previously said in a conversation with the chamber that it is important not to speculate on a possible scenario, but we must be well prepared.

The current situation on the gas market once again underlines the need to reduce energy dependence through further diversification of suppliers, energy carriers, and supply routes, as well as through the introduction of minimum filling levels of gas storage facilities," the letter read.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of preparing to invade its neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country, but said it reserves the right to move troops inside its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward, including in Ukraine, represent a threat to its national security.

More Stories From Business

>