Netherlands Sees Gas Prices Skyrocket After Russia Curbs Supplies To EU

Published April 27, 2022

Natural gas prices in Netherlands jumped 24% on Wednesday on the news that Russia would cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over payment terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Natural gas prices in Netherlands jumped 24% on Wednesday on the news that Russia would cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over payment terms.

Dutch TTF gas futures for natural gas on the ICE stock exchange shot past 127.

5 Euros ($135) per megawatt hour, the highest level since April 1, according to Dutch daily Telegraaf.

Shortfall in Russian supplies has been exacerbated by shortages in the already strained Asian market of liquefied natural gas, which Europe has turned to as it searches for options to replace Russian gas.

