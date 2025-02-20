Netherlands significant trading partner of Pakistan: deputy envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Hajo Provo Kluit, Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, said on Thursday that his country is a significant trading partner of Pakistan.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said: “Pakistan has tremendously benefited from the GSP plus facility so far", and added that out of $8 billion exports to the EU every year, $7bn were facilitated under the GSP plus regime.

The deputy ambassador discussed the Paris Agreement and emphasised the importance of investing in climate change mitigation, adaptation, and reducing carbon footprints in business operations.

Regarding the dairy sector, he shared that cows in the Netherlands produce an average of 40 litres of milk per day, which is collected by small cooperatives and consolidated into major multinational organisations. He highlighted that Pakistan could benefit from Dutch technology in this field.

The deputy ambassador also assured that efforts would be made to connect small IT exporters from Pakistan with relevant companies in the Netherlands.

Earlier, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara warmly welcomed the guest and noted the longstanding diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

He highlighted that the Netherlands is a key trading partner for Pakistan within the EU. "In 2023, Pakistan's exports to the Netherlands reached approximately $1.8 billion, with textiles being the major export," he stated. He also mentioned that Dutch investment played a crucial role in sectors such as agriculture, water management, dairy, and renewable energy.

Bharara encouraged Dutch companies to consider Faisalabad as a strategic partner for their ventures in South Asia, particularly focusing on dairy development.

The session included a question-and-answer segment with participation from Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Nadeem Iqbal, Muhammad Ali, and other members.

Later, Senior Vice President of FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha offered a vote of thanks, while President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented an FCCI shield to Hajo Provo Kluit. Bharara also honoured him with a special pin commemorating the golden jubilee celebrations of the FCCI.

Policy Advisor for Economic Affairs Ms Aniqa Arshad was also present.