UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Taps Gas Reserve As Demand Rises By 30% Amid December Cold - Operator

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Netherlands Taps Gas Reserve as Demand Rises by 30% Amid December Cold - Operator

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Netherlands has seen a rise in demand for gas by nearly one-third because of cold temperatures, which are forcing the country to tap into its gas reserves from underground storage facilities (UGS), Dutch gas network operator Gasunie said on Wednesday.

"The gas consumption in the Netherlands has increased by 30% since the beginning of December," the operator told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

In mid-October, the Netherlands filled its UGS by over 93%, but the level dropped by more than 10% in December, according to Gasunie.

In October, the Dutch government announced 23.5 billion Euros ($2.5 billion) would be spent to compensate for the rise in gas and electricity tariffs. Another 3 billion euros was allocated to fund small- and medium-sized businesses. The cabinet also introduced final consumer price ceiling for gas and electricity, amounting to 1.45 euro for 1 cubic meter and 0.4 euro for 1 kWh.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Price Netherlands Euro October December Gas From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

1 hour ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

1 hour ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

4 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.