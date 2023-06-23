Open Menu

Netherlands To Stop Gas Production At Groningen Field From October 1 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Netherlands to Stop Gas Production at Groningen Field From October 1 - Reports

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Netherlands will complete gas production at Europe's largest gas field located in the Dutch province of Groningen from October 1, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported on Friday, citing a government decision.

Although the gas tap in Groningen will be turned off on October 1, 2023, the gas plant will not be immediately dismantled, the report said.

Moreover, gas wells will remain open until October 1, 2024, in the event of a very cold winter, the broadcaster reported.

Dutch State Secretary for the Extractive Industries Hans Vijlbrief called the government's decision to stop gas production in Groningen an "important moment" for the people of the province, who have been suffering from the effects of gas production for decades.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Groningen Netherlands October Gas Event From Government

Recent Stories

Sanaullah assures to take action against those inv ..

Sanaullah assures to take action against those involved in illegal business of h ..

1 minute ago
 ‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, a ..

‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, avoiding political questions du ..

6 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international commun ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international community to scale up humanitarian a ..

21 minutes ago
 Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

2 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

2 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

3 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

4 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business