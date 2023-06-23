Netherlands to Stop Gas Production at Groningen Field From October 1 - Reports

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Netherlands will complete gas production at Europe's largest gas field located in the Dutch province of Groningen from October 1, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported on Friday, citing a government decision.

Although the gas tap in Groningen will be turned off on October 1, 2023, the gas plant will not be immediately dismantled, the report said.

Moreover, gas wells will remain open until October 1, 2024, in the event of a very cold winter, the broadcaster reported.

Dutch State Secretary for the Extractive Industries Hans Vijlbrief called the government's decision to stop gas production in Groningen an "important moment" for the people of the province, who have been suffering from the effects of gas production for decades.