Netherlands' Wadden Islands Oppose Joint Dutch, French Gas Drilling In North Sea - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 11:26 PM

The mayors of the Wadden Islands opposed the joint drilling of a new gas field in the North Sea by France and the Netherlands, Schiermonnikoog Mayor Ineke Gent said on Thursday

Dutch State Secretary for Extractive Industries Hans Vijlbrief on Wednesday issued permission for the drilling. The site is set to be located 19 kilometers (11 miles) from the Dutch island of Schiermonnikoog and the German island of Borkum. The first output of the gas field is expected in 2024.

The German side earlier opposed the drilling in the area; however, it changed its decision due to possible gas shortages caused by the situation in Ukraine.

"There is no support for these drillings. We are firmly against it," Gent said, as quoted by Dutch news portal NL Times, adding that the islands were concerned about long-standing consequences for nature and local residents.

Vijlbrief assured the mayors that an "extensive report" was drawn up to address the environmental effects, which showed that all required conditions were met, and offered to lower the drilling rig so it would be less visible from Schiermonnikoog.

"That is all good and nice, but it does not solve the fundamental problems. The vulnerability of the area is increasing. Gas may be extracted for many years to come, while we call for a switch to renewable energy and investing in the future instead of the past," Gent responded to the secretary's offer.

The mayor further said that she is intending to launch political and social discussions on the matter. She added that the islands have already submitted several objections and are going to contact German islands, which had sent a letter to the Dutch authorities against gas extraction earlier this year.

