Netherlands wants to further bolster trade & investment ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador�of Netherlands to Pakistan�Henny Fokel de Vries Wednesday said that her country enjoys strong relations with Pakistan and wants to bolster bilateral trade and investment ties with it.

She said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) that called on her, led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President.

The Ambassador said that this year marks the 75 years of bilateral relations between Netherlands and Pakistan. She discussed areas of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Netherlands, especially in agriculture, floriculture, dairy, livestock & water management and added that Pakistan can learn best practices from the Netherlands in these sectors to improve its economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that the�bilateral trade�between� Pakistan�and�Netherlands�had�crossed US$ 2 Billion�in 2022, with the trade balance�in favour of Pakistan, which was encouraging.

� He said that the Netherlands is the world's second-largest exporter of agricultural products and it should share its technology, knowledge and expertise with Pakistan for improving our agricultural productivity. He said that Dutch is very strong in cheese and dairy processing and it should cooperate with Pakistan in this sector so that Pakistani companies could diversify into cheese and dairy processing and production.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI�highlighted�the�lucrative economic avenues present in Pakistan in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations.�He also spoke about the�possible avenues for�mutual�collaboration between the Dutch and Pakistani businesses.