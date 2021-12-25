UrduPoint.com

NEVs To Take Over 30 Pct Share Of China Auto Market In 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 02:01 PM

NEVs to take over 30 pct share of China auto market in 2025

New-energy vehicles (NEVs) are expected to grab over 30 percent share of China's auto market in 2025, according to the electric vehicle industry think tank China EV100

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :New-energy vehicles (NEVs) are expected to grab over 30 percent share of China's auto market in 2025, according to the electric vehicle industry think tank China EV100.

NEV sales in the world's largest auto market are expected to exceed 5 million units in 2022 and reach at least 7 million units in 2025, said Zhang Yongwei, vice president of China EV100, adding that in an optimistic scenario, the sales could even reach 9 million to 10 million units in 2025.

In the January-November period of this year, NEV sales amounted to about 2.99 million units, surging by 166.

8 percent year on year and accounting for 12.7 percent of nearly 23.49 million units in total sales of new vehicles, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

In the next three to five years, the medium and small-sized cities and vast countryside will become an important market for driving the growth of NEV sales in the country, Zhang said.

With government subsidies being scaled back in 2022 and the launch of foreign brand models, the NEV manufacturers are expected to face more fierce market competition in the next few years, Zhang added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Vehicles Vehicle Tank Market Government Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

China expected to sell 27.5 mln vehicles in 2022

China expected to sell 27.5 mln vehicles in 2022

28 seconds ago
 Santa Claus appears on PIA flight to distribute Ch ..

Santa Claus appears on PIA flight to distribute Christmas gifts

29 seconds ago
 China's software sector sees revenue, profits grow ..

China's software sector sees revenue, profits growth in Jan-Nov

31 seconds ago
 Russia Could Assist Iran With Development of Green ..

Russia Could Assist Iran With Development of Green Energy - Iranian Nuclear Agen ..

38 seconds ago
 PTI still largest party with maximum vote bank in ..

PTI still largest party with maximum vote bank in KP: Ali Muhammad

24 minutes ago
 Life of Quaid-e-Azam beacon of light for young gen ..

Life of Quaid-e-Azam beacon of light for young generation: Farrukh

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.