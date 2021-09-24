MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russia, along with other countries, could start implementing economic projects in Afghanistan and invest in the country, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I do not know about specific projects, but different peoples could help us. Russia could help with its economic, trade and investment projects in Afghanistan, and other economic issues. Turkey could help us with education. Other countries could provide assistance as well," Mujahid said.