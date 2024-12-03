New agrochemicals imperative for food security: Expert

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Timely control of harmful pests and diseases affecting crops, vegetables, and fruits is imperative for addressing food security challenges, said Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman, Chief Scientist Agriculture Research Punjab.

Addressing a meeting of the Technical Sub-Committee at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad here on Tuesday, he stressed the need for innovation in agricultural research and the adoption of advanced production technologies in light of climate changes.

He urged the private sector to expedite the introduction of new agrochemicals including pesticides, insecticides, herbicides and fungicides to enhance crop productivity and contribute a significant role to the national food security.

Director General Pest Warning Punjab Dr. Amir Rasool highlighted that Pakistan's rice exports had touched a record of $ 5 billion last year. He urged farmers to use new agrochemicals on paddy crops which leave no ill-impact after harvest rather the new chemicals would also help boost rice quality for export.

The sub-committee reviewed field trial data for 31 cases of new chemistry-based agrochemical registrations to improve crop care and per acre yield. The meeting recommended four cases for approval while 24 cases were flagged for further evaluation and three were rejected.

The committee members called for expedited field trials and timely data submission for private-sector agrochemical innovations. The session also discussed amendments to the Punjab Pesticide Ordinance 2012 and adjustments to regulatory forms.

Representatives from Crop Life Pakistan Association and PCPA assured their commitment to working alongside public sector bodies to increase crop yields and enhance quality of agricultural exports.

Dr. Sarfraz Hussain Chief Scientist Environmental Sciences, Dr. Qurban Ali Chief Scientist Entomology and representatives from academia and private pesticide companies were also present in the meeting.