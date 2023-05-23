New air cargo routes launched between China, Pakistan

In a milestone move to bolster trade ties between China and Pakistan, two new air cargo routes have been inaugurated recently between the two countries, according to a statement released by Nanning Customs District of China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :In a milestone move to bolster trade ties between China and Pakistan, two new air cargo routes have been inaugurated recently between the two countries, according to a statement released by Nanning Customs District of China.

It is learned that the new air routes will operate between Nanning, capital of China's southwest autonomous region of Guangxi, and the Pakistani cities of Karachi and Lahore, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

As per the announcement, the first freight flight between Nanning and Lahore took off on the early morning of May 16th, marking the first air freight route between Guangxi and Pakistan, and the following day, a second cargo route from Nanning to Karachi was launched.

The Nanning-Karachi route is set to operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while the Nanning-Lahore route is scheduled to run four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, overseas business manager of Guangxi Civil Aviation Industry Development Co.

, Ltd told the press.

The flights from Karachi/ Lahore to Nanning will primarily transport Pakistani fruits and seafood to China, and those from Nanning to Karachi/ Lahore will deliver Chinese clothing accessories and other goods to the Pakistani market.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has enhanced collaboration with Guangxi over the past few years as a growing number of Pakistani enterprises increase their presence in business activities and exhibitions such as the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in the region.