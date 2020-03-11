UrduPoint.com
New App Soon For E-policing, Domestic Workers' Registration: CCPO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

New app soon for e-policing, domestic workers' registration: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed said on Wednesday that e-police system, screening of vehicles and an application for registration of private house workers would be introduced soon.

Talking to the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), he said that the Police Department had strong interaction with Lahore Chamber and it honored its suggestions for improvement of law and order situation.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that the city police were ready to take up the idea of model police stations near industrial estates. The LCCI should identify the areas and forward a suggestion to the Police Department for further action. He also appreciated the idea of parking plazas in the city and agreed to forward it to the Chief Minister Punjab.

The CCPO said that according to an international survey Lahore was a safer city than London, New York, Chicago and New Delhi.

About the PSL event, he said that it was a heavy responsibility but the Lahore Police were doing well. He said that most of the PSL matches were to be held in Lahore while foreigner players also prefer stay in Lahore which was an acknowledgment of better law and order situation in the city.

  He said that local and foreign delegations had visited the control room of Safe City Project and appreciated the state-of-the-art setup. He said that facilitation center at the LCCI would be established soon.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Lahore Chamber and Police Department had close working relationship and extending cooperation to each other in every possible way.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Convener of Standing Committee on Law and Order Nasrullah Mughal and Convener Standing Committee on Citizen Police Liaison Tahir Manzoor Ch also spoke.

SP Civil Line Dost Mohammad, LCCI former SVP Amjad Ali Jawa, Executive Committee Members Haris Attique, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Zeeshan Sohail Malik, Fiaz Haider, Atif Ikram, Wasif Yousaf, Yasir Khursheed, Shehryar Ali, Malik M. Khalid, Haji Asif Sehar and Shfique Butt and representatives of trade bodies were also present.

