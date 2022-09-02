UrduPoint.com

New Applications For Nord Stream Gas Indicate Resumption Of Supplies On September 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Applications for pumping gas through the Nord Stream pipeline indicate the resumption of supplies on Saturday, as follows from the data on the website of the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator.

Applications for gas supplies from 00:00 GMT on September 3 are about 1.3 million cubic meters per hour. This was the average volume of gas supplies before the pipeline was closed for maintenance. The total average capacity of the pipeline is approximately 31 million cubic meters per day.

Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas, was operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June and at 20% from the end of July.

Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed lower volumes to the problems with maintenance and repair of the Siemens turbines.

On Wednesday, gas supplies via the pipeline were completely suspended for scheduled maintenance works at the Portovaya compressor station. The works will last until 01:00 GMT on September 3.

The shutdown of the pipeline led to a decrease in Europe's rate of filling underground gas storage facilities. During these three days, the European countries could not received almost 100 million cubic meters of Russian gas.

More Stories From Business

