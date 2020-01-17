UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Assumes Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:24 PM

New Asian Development Bank (ADB) president assumes office

Masatsugu Asakawa from Japan assumed office as the 10th president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday, the Manila-based bank said

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Masatsugu Asakawa from Japan assumed office as the 10th president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday, the Manila-based bank said.

Asakawa said he is honored to assume the role of ADB president and looks forward to working in close cooperation with ADB's 68 members.

"ADB has been a trusted partner of the region for more than half a century, supporting strong growth that has improved the lives of people across Asia and the Pacific. I will strive to ensure ADB remains the preferred choice of its clients and partners," Asakawa said in a statement.

Asakawa succeeds Takehiko Nakao, who stepped down on Jan. 16, 2020.

The ADB said that Asakawa has had frequent engagement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), including as chair of the Committee on Fiscal Affairs from 2011 to 2016.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century Bank Japan 2016 2020 Asian Development Bank From Asia

Recent Stories

Bringing a Pop-up Camera for Everyone HUAWEI Y9 Pr ..

5 minutes ago

2 members of gang allegedly involved in abduction ..

4 minutes ago

Our desire for peace be not construed as our weakn ..

4 minutes ago

Weak exports, construction investment continue to ..

4 minutes ago

Malik, Hafeez cannot offer more: Ramiz Raja

4 minutes ago

Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tour ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.