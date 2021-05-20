UrduPoint.com
New Auto Policy To Focus On Indigenization Of The Industry: Khusro

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:28 AM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Wednesday said the new auto policy would focus on indigenization of the industries in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Wednesday said the new auto policy would focus on indigenization of the industries in the country.

He held a consultative sessions with representatives of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) and Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) separately in this afternoon, said as press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production here.

Advisor on Commerce, Trade and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and Secretary Industries and Production Sohail Rajput also joined the meeting.

This meeting aimed to discuss the proposals submitted by both associations for Auto Industry Development and Export Plan (AIDEP), 2021-26.

The minister indicated that new policy would focus on further growth and development of automotive industry together with affordability, quality, availability and indigenization of industry.

He highlighted that the government would like to see an increased footprint of Electric Vehicles to improve the environment and to reduce oil import bill.

The minister emphasized to both associations ie PAMA and PAAPAM to table suggestions to reduce the prices of small cars to bring the cost down within the affordability of lower middle class of the country.

Both associations lauded the efforts of the government to formulate the policy as universally accepted by key players.

The bodies also commended the current government for support in tough time of Pandemic through salary loan, investment loans and slashing down interest rates to protect the industry.

At the end, the forum decided to hold the consultative sessions till finalization of AIDEP draft.

