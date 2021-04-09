New Biden Budget Asks Congress to Approve $2.2Bln for Indian Health Services - White House

- Home
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:30 PM
President Joe Biden's budget proposal for 2022 requests $2.2 billion to fund health services for Native American tribes, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Friday
"To begin redressing long-standing, stark inequities experienced by American Indians and Alaska Natives, the discretionary request proposes to dramatically increase funding for the Indian Health Service (IHS) by $2.
2 billion," the OMB said in a press release.
Biden's budget seeks an additional $450 million to facilitate climate change programs on Native American reservations, the release said.
The budget proposal also includes $900 million to help tribe's provide affordable housing, improve housing infrastructure, and increase economic opportunities for low-income families, the release said.