New Biden Budget Asks Congress to Approve $2.2Bln for Indian Health Services - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) President Joe Biden's budget proposal for 2022 requests $2.2 billion to fund health services for Native American tribes, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Friday.

"To begin redressing long-standing, stark inequities experienced by American Indians and Alaska Natives, the discretionary request proposes to dramatically increase funding for the Indian Health Service (IHS) by $2.

2 billion," the OMB said in a press release.

Biden's budget seeks an additional $450 million to facilitate climate change programs on Native American reservations, the release said.

The budget proposal also includes $900 million to help tribe's provide affordable housing, improve housing infrastructure, and increase economic opportunities for low-income families, the release said.