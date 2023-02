SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik inaugurated newly built Riazuddin Sheikh Block at the Chamber here on Saturday.

Local business community and executive committee members participatedin the inaugural ceremony.

The new and modern block would provide state-of-the-art facilities to the members.