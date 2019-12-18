(@imziishan)

The Petroleum Division would initiate a three-round bidding process for award of around 35 oil and gas exploration blocks after getting approval of new E&P Policy from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its upcoming meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Petroleum Division would initiate a three-round bidding process for award of around 35 oil and gas exploration blocks after getting approval of new E&P Policy from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its upcoming meeting.

"The exploration policy is on approval table in the upcoming meeting of CCI, following which the process for award of new blocks will start," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

In a desperate search for new oil and gas reservoirs, the government has planned to award 35-40 exploration blocks in three rounds, he said, adding the entire process would be completed in a period of 12-month.

To attract potential investors and Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, the official said road shows had been arranged in Canada and America, besides "Our teams visited Russia." He said Chinese investors were also being attracted to participate in oil and gas exploration activities in Pakistan.

Determined to achieve self-sufficiency in oil and gas sector, the official said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, during its first year in power, had awarded five new exploration blocks through a transparent bidding process, whereas the previous government did not award even a single block during its five-year term.

He said the government had made some policy changes to facilitate new companies in the E&P sector, abolishing 10 unnecessary steps, out of 24-30, required for getting approval to start drilling activities in the potential areas.

Replying to a question, he said currently, the country's total sedimentary area was around 827,268 square kilometers, out of which 320, 741 KM was under exploration.

The official said the country had sufficient potential in different sedimentary pockets, but it needed a more robust strategy to explore it.

He said the government was preparing a summary for creating new oil and gas exploration block in potential areas of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan, which would be presented before the concerned quarters.

Explaining the existing exploration licensing zones, he said the country had been divided into four zones, consisting of West Balochistan-Pishin-Potowar Basins, Kirthar, East Balochistan-Punjab platform-Suleman Basins, Lower Indus Basins and Indus & Makran Basins.

To another question, he said oil and gas E&P companies were also planning to start work on some exploration blocks, which faced delay due to security issues in different areas of Balochistan, to find new hydrocarbon deposits and meet ever-growing energy needs of the country.

Quoting a recent study about fast depletion of existing hydrocarbon reservoirs in the country, he feared that the deposits would further deplete by 60 percent by the year 2027 and underlined the need for accelerating exploration activities in potential areas on war-footing.

Currently, he said, Pakistan's natural gas production was less than four billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD) against the estimated demand of about 7-8 BCFD.