New Bolivian President Swears in 'Extremely Tough' Cabinet to Rebuild Ailing Economy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Bolivian President Luis Arce swore in his cabinet on Monday, pledging that it would be "extremely tough" and have a focus on rebuilding the ailing economy.

"It is important to note that all the previously identified shortcomings and failures [in the governance by the interim administration of Jeanine Anez], unfortunately, have been confirmed. Therefore, the new government will be extremely tough," Arce said after the swearing-in ceremony for 16 new ministers.

According to the Socialist leader, Bolivia is in a lamentable situation, so the new government needs to not just reactivate the economy, but reconstruct it. The president asked the new ministers to prepare urgent reports on the state of affairs in the areas of their responsibility in order to immediately take action and embark on the path of development and growth.

He also pledged to appoint the minister of culture in the next few days to take the helm of the reorganized ministry. According to the president, it will be a "brave woman."

Arce took office on Sunday after winning the October election, which was held a year after Evo Morales was forced to resign and flee the country after his disputed reelection. The former Bolivian leader returned home from Argentina on Monday.

The new president, who served as minister of economy and public finance under Morales, promises to fight the political and economic crisis and push for a "world without walls."