UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Bolivian President Swears In 'Extremely Tough' Cabinet To Rebuild Ailing Economy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

New Bolivian President Swears in 'Extremely Tough' Cabinet to Rebuild Ailing Economy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Bolivian President Luis Arce swore in his cabinet on Monday, pledging that it would be "extremely tough" and have a focus on rebuilding the ailing economy.

"It is important to note that all the previously identified shortcomings and failures [in the governance by the interim administration of Jeanine Anez], unfortunately, have been confirmed. Therefore, the new government will be extremely tough," Arce said after the swearing-in ceremony for 16 new ministers.

According to the Socialist leader, Bolivia is in a lamentable situation, so the new government needs to not just reactivate the economy, but reconstruct it. The president asked the new ministers to prepare urgent reports on the state of affairs in the areas of their responsibility in order to immediately take action and embark on the path of development and growth.

He also pledged to appoint the minister of culture in the next few days to take the helm of the reorganized ministry. According to the president, it will be a "brave woman."

Arce took office on Sunday after winning the October election, which was held a year after Evo Morales was forced to resign and flee the country after his disputed reelection. The former Bolivian leader returned home from Argentina on Monday.

The new president, who served as minister of economy and public finance under Morales, promises to fight the political and economic crisis and push for a "world without walls."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election World Argentina Bolivia October Women Sunday All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

10 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

11 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.