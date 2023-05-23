UrduPoint.com

New Budget To Bring Economic Prosperity For All Sectors: Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 12:10 AM

New budget to bring economic prosperity for all sectors: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday said that the government was committed to ensuring that the new budget brings economic prosperity for all sectors of the economy and that resources were equitably distributed among various sectors.

He said this while chairing a meeting on budgetary proposals presented by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), said a press release issued here.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on budgetary proposals for the Federal Budget 2023-24 which were discussed in detail.

Finance Minister reiterated the resolve of the government to provide a business and people-friendly budget.

Business Budget Ishaq Dar FBR

