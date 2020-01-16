UrduPoint.com
New Cabinet To Preserve Budget Stability - Siluanov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

New Cabinet to Preserve Budget Stability - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The new government will not abandon the principles of macro-stability and the rules that the authorities applied in preparing the state budget, Acting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Thursday.

"I can say that the meaning of the message [President Vladimir Putin's address to parliament] is that these proposals should not lead to budgetary imbalance and ensure budgetary stability and sustainability. Therefore, we are not going to abandon the budgetary principles and rules that guided us in preparing the budget," Siluanov told reporters.

